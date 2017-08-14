PHMA vows to work with new textile minister for high growth

Lahore

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) has felicitated the newly-appointed Federal Commerce and Textile Minister Pervaiz Malik and vowed that value-added textile industry was ready to work closely with the government with a view to enhance the exports and revive growth momentum.

PHMA Chairman Adil Butt said here that Textile Ministry had since long been operating without its minister, adding that with appointment of new commerce and textile minister would help boost country’s exports especially of the value-added textile, while all the macro and micro issues of the trade and commerce would be addressed. Adil Butt said that growth of value-added textile industry was a must to steer the industry of worse situation and contribute to the exports of the country. He observed that the domestic industry should be let to grow while enjoying the right to avail opportunities against the competitors.

PHMA Chairman hoped that the new Minister would take measures to further revitalize country’s economy. “PHMA appreciates the decision of Prime Minister Shahid Kahqan Abbasi to appoint such an experienced person on this important post to promote exports. Pervaiz Malik belongs to business community and his cooperation and coordination is always appreciable in this regard.” He expressed the optimism that Pervaiz Malik would work for promotion of export by taking the whole trade and industry onboard.—APP