Philonthropists arrange free Iftar alongwith dinner for needy people

City Reporter

A large number of philanthropists have arranged free iftar sharbat during the holy month of Ramazan including dinner for needy people to break their fast at various places in the twin cities.

Philonthropists have set up temporary roadside stalls to provide free sharbat and meals for the poor people.

A number of people including labourers, passerby and others belonging to under-privileged class break their fast with sharbat which is very soothing in present hot weather condition.

A number of philonthropists showed interest to arranged free sharbat including iftari to help the needy, especially in the holy month of Ramzan.

Salman Ahmed, a resident of I-10 sector said the tradition of free iftar meals arranged by several philonthropists in different areas has been facilitating the poor people which is a positive initiative.

Philanthropists in Islamabad and Rawalpindi who arranges free iftar sharbat and meals for more than 500 people daily with cooperation of some friends.