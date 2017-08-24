Philips Lighting illuminates LuckyOne mall

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting, announced today the illumination of one the largest shopping malls in Pakistan – LuckyOne –with architectural LED lighting technology.The dynamic LED lighting, which can create stunning light effects, transformed the mall into one of the city’s most iconic new landmarks. The façade lighting concept, undertaken and managed by Philips Lighting including installation, commissioning and programming, is leaving a lasting impression on visitors inside and outside the mall. “Philips Lighting is an ideal partner. We aimed to build a shopping mall which would have no equivalent in Pakistan,’’ said Sohail Tabba CEO, LuckyOne Group. He added, “The façade lighting presents remarkable commercial opportunities as well as entertainment for visitors. It brings the mall to life from the moment visitors approach it from afarto when they enter and experience its interior, right through to the vivid illumination of the Family Entertainment Center ‘Onederland.’” Colorful and sustainable lightingThe mall’s exterior façade is illuminated with dynamic 220 Philips Color Kinetics Vaya Linear MP, RGB luminaires controlled by a Philips iPlayer3 controller providing flexibility to create millions of different colors and dynamic light effects.The façade can be lit in special colors for events and holidays and can create spectacular light shows. The indoor walkways and atrium areas are transformed with energy efficient Philips LED down lights.Compared to conventional lighting, the new long-life LED system may deliver up to 60 percent energy savings, as well as savings on operation and maintenance costs. “The installation at the LuckyOne mall is the most advanced façade lighting project of its kind in Pakistan. We used the latest generation of Philips Color Kinetics Vaya luminaries to create a stunning and memorable entry point. From a façade that attracts visitors to the mall and to well-lit public areas, Philips’ LED lighting delivers a cost-effective and sustainable offering that creates positive impact upon visitors and retailers,” says Asad Jafar, Chairman & CEO Philips Lighting Pakistan.

