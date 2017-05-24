Philippines opens biggest Islamic school

Manila

Muslim political and religious leaders in Philippines’ troubled southern Mindanao have built an Islamic school to help government’s anti-terror campaign.

The government of Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) considered the school to be the largest religious educational facility in the country.

Governor Mujiv Hataman of ARMM inaugurated the school constructed at the cost of P20 million ($401,157) in Sumisip, a former stronghold of Daesh-linked terror group Abu Sayyaf in Basilan province.

Since 1991, the Abu Sayyaf — armed with mostly improvised explosive devices, mortars and automatic rifles — has carried out bombings, kidnappings, assassinations and extortion in a self-determined fight for an independent province in the Philippines.

“We constructed the Islamic education center for the community to help curb the spread of radicalization,” he told reporters in an interview following the inauguration ceremony Monday.—Agencies