Philippines boxers at risk in brain scan scam

Manila

A total of 150 professional boxers in the Philippines have been banned for falsifying brain scan results aimed at detecting serious head injuries in the sport, regulators said Tuesday.

The government has been imposing strict medical testing procedures following the deaths of several Filipino boxers from injuries sustained in professional fights in previous years. “The welfare and safety of our boxers is part of our mandate. We do not want any more boxing deaths,” Games and Amusements Board chairman Abraham Kahlil Mitra told reporters Tuesday.

The ban means one in seven of the country’s 1,054 Filipino professional boxers are not allowed to step on the ring, the country’s sports regulator said.

The board found 150 boxers had submitted “fake” CT scan results this year, apparently because they could not afford an actual test, the board’s medical officer Radentor Viernes told AFP.