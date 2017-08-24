Philippine quake causes human fatalities

Manila

At least two women were killed when a 5.0-magnitude struck the island of Leyte on Wednesday, local media said.

The tremor struck north of Albuera at 6.26 a.m. local time (2226GMT), affecting the coastal city of Ormoc. The women, aged 51 and 70, died while running for safety in the village of San Jose, Superintendent Elma delos Santos, Ormoc City police’s deputy director, said according to GMA News.

Around 56 houses were damaged by the quake, which the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said hit from a depth of 5 kilometers (3 miles). Village Chairwoman Myrna Mangle said several people were injured.

The Philippines archipelago is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of seismic and volcanic activity that surrounds the Pacific Ocean. The Visayas island group that includes Leyte was hit by an earthquake last month that killed three people and injured 400. In 2013, a 7.2-magnitude quake left more than 220 dead.—Agencies