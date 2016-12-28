Philander strike back after South Africa fold for 286

Port Elizabeth

Dhananjaya de Silva kept Sri Lanka’s hopes alive with a defiant innings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

De Silva made 43 not out as Sri Lanka struggled to 181 for seven – still 105 runs behind South Africa’s first innings total of 286 – before bad light ended play.

The second session ended with Philander swerving successive deliveries past Dhananjaya de Silva’s outside edge, showing that the ball, now in its 38th over, was still swinging. There was seam movement too, the pitch’s greenish top now pockmarked by indentations made by the ball’s repeated impact. All three South African quicks, Abbott and Philander in particular, exploited this to the fullest by consistently hitting a fullish length in the channel outside off. Only Suranga Lakmal – who completed his maiden five-wicket haul in the morning session – had managed this among Sri Lanka’s frontline seamers.

There were few freebies for Sri Lanka’s batsmen: by tea, only 40.38% of their runs had come through the leg side. South Africa’s batsmen, in contrast, had scored 59.09% of their runs through the leg side.

Seam movement did for Kaushal Silva in the ninth over after lunch, after he had ground out 16 in just under two hours at the crease. Stretching out and following what appeared to be a full outswinger from Philander, he ended up playing a long way outside the line as the ball nipped back in and hit him flush on the front pad, in front of off stump. Silva and Mathews, both taking guard on off stump, had added 39 for the fourth wicket, keeping South Africa out for 13.5 uneasy overs after Sri Lanka had been reduced to 22 for 3.

Mathews had left well in the short period he spent at the crease before lunch, but was getting increasingly drawn into drives away from his body, his front foot not really getting too far forward or across. It brought him two crisply timed boundaries through cover, but also an ugly play-and-miss when Philander floated one fuller and wider.

Having been on the shorter side through his first spell, Rabada began bowling fuller when he came back in the second half of the post-lunch session, and persisted with that length even after Dinesh Chandimal had driven him to the cover point boundary. Reward arrived soon enough, as Mathews poked at one that left him, playing a long way outside his body, and edged to third slip. Rabada could have had another in his next over, when Chandimal nicked an away-swinger to the right of Quinton de Kock, only for the keeper to spill the low, diving chance.

The first three Sri Lankan wickets came from avoidable shots, but they were also the result of the lines and lengths Abbott and Philander bowled, which magnified the smallest error. Dimuth Karunaratne drove away from his body, and Abbott found a bit of inward movement to find his inside edge into the stumps.—AFP