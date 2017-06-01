PHFMC to take over BHUs of 14 districts: Kh Imran

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh.Imran Nazir on Wednesday said the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) would take over management of Basic Health Units (BHUs) of 14 districts, currently operated by the Punjab Rural Supports Programme, by July 1, 2017.

“All employees of BHUs will continue to work with PHFMC and no one will be removed from the service,” he added.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of PHFMC Board of Directors.

The minister said the government was prioritizing health sector and in this regard hefty funds had been allocated for provision of best medical facilities to the people at their door-step.

He directed that pending financial liabilities should be cleared immediately.

The Board of Directors also constituted various committees to speed- up the transaction process of BHUs of the PRSP districts to the PHFMC.

Besides, Secretary P&S Health Ali Jan Khan, CEO PHFMC Muhammad Ali Amir, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Asim Altaf, Project Director Policy and Strategy Planning Unit Muhammad Khan Ranjha, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Saira Siddique, Deputy Secretary Dr. Yadullah attended the meeting.