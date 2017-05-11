PHF names Pak White team to play against Pak seniors

Lahore

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday announced the Pakistan Whites team to play a three match series against Pakistan National team in various cities from May 11.

“The team comprises talented upcoming players who have the potential to get a place in the Pakistan senior team in due course of time,” said a spokesman for PHF while talking to APP here.

He said the series will help in shortlisting players for their further grooming. The series will be played from May 11 in Lahore.

The second match will be played on May 13 at Mardan and the third on May 16 at Okara.—APP