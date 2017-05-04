PHF names Glasgow as venue for FIH’s League

Islamabad

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finalized Glasgow as venue for International Hockey Federation (FIH) Home and Away League which is expected to be staged in 2019.

Talking to APP, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sr. said PHF wants Pakistan to be a part of the league as to improve the sport in the country. “We have also informed FIH about the move,” he said. “FIH league would provide opportunities for Pakistan players to compete with international players and groom their skills in European conditions,” he said.—APP