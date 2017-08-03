PHF to hold hockey activities to mark Independence Day

Islamabad

In order to celebrate country’s 70th Anniversary of Independence, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has directed the provincial hockey associations to hold activities throughout the country.

In this regard, the collaboration of the provincial sports boards is also being sought, said a press release issued here. An exhibition match between Pakistan Junior Greens and Pakistan Junior Whites would be played at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore on August 13 under the floodlights.

Another match between Pakistan Veterans XI and the Media XI has also been scheduled on the same evening. Invitations to former stalwarts are being sent. Sports Board Punjab is making the arrangements to help PHF hold these two high profile exhibition matches at the National Hockey Stadium.

PHF’s director domestic and development, Naveed Alam has asked the provincial associations to organise hockey events in all units and areas. Along with hockey matches, other fun related activities would also be a part of the celebrations to attract families.

Being the 70th anniversary, the events related to Pakistan’s national game will continue till the end of this month.—APP