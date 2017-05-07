PHEC report outlines steps for tolerance

Islamabad

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has prepared a consolidated report on the basis of the recommendations of Two Days Conference on Promotion of Peace and Tolerance at University Campuses.

The conference was attended by Vice Chancellors (VCs), Directors Student Affairs (DSA), intellectuals and representatives of 27 public sector universities of the Punjab, said a press release here on Saturday. The conference was inaugurated by Chairperson PHEC, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin while Syed Raza Ali Gilani, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Punjab, graced the concluding ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Governor of the Punjab (Chancellor of the Universities) also interacted with the participants at the Governor House Lahore. The participants were divided into four working groups to formulate recommendations, suggestions and tangible actions that they thought were necessary for peaceful, tolerant and safe university campues.

The participants after deliberating upon the possible role of media and civil society, the Government/PHEC, the university administration, faculty and staff and the students in promoting peace and tolerance at university campuses recommended active involvement of the students in various co-curricular activities, no exclusion and marginalization on the basis of ideology/race/language/gender respecting divergence of opinion/expression of thoughts through holding dialogue promotion of Social Sciences (e.g art & culture, citizenship studies, sociology, languages, humanities), addressing structural problems i.e curriculum needs to be enriched by incorporating content related to peace, tolerance, volunteerism and civic education, establishment of student service centres and psychological counselling centres, revision of curriculum of Islamic Studies and Pak-Studies, continuous faculty training, professionalism, de-politicization & an early identification of students at risk and undertaking special steps for creating employment opportunities for the university graduates.

The 34 points based report further mentions that it is important to bridge the gap between policy makers and stakeholders such as students, faculty & administration for peaceful and tolerant university campuses.

Steps need to be taken for creating an alternate narrative instead of overemphasizing on counter narrative. Involvement of external groups/parties should be stopped by ensuring autonomy of the universities. There should be a strict check on the formation and operations of sectarian, racial or any other divisive groups on campuses.

The university administration should adopt the policy of merit without any prejudice and biasness; maintain accountability to provide justice with compassion for provision of conducive and peaceful teaching and learning environment.

Support of the Government should be sought, if needed, to implement the decisions taken by the university administration for ensuring peace on campuses. Universities should strive to develop a culture that promotes dialogue, pluralism and mutual respect.

The report emphasizes over promotion of book reading culture through organizing literary activities and book festivals, effective implementation of National Action Plan at all levels, organizing intra-university festivals & competitions, neutral and unbiased role of vice chancellors and administration, undertaking community out- reach programme through university magazines, newsletters & campus radio, conducting a survey on students to assess their perceptions related to peace and tolerance & their expectations from institutions of higher education, establishment of Social Incubation Centers at the University Campuses where the social scientists can provide innovative solutions to various societal issues, well maintenance of the university playgrounds, gyms and swimming.

Provision of funding by Punjab HEC for seminars/conferences, workshops and other related activities on the topics related to extremism, violence, peace and tolerance. The report also demands that there is dire need to conduct in- depth studies on the incidents of violence on campuses as case studies to investigate and learn causes and triggers.—APP