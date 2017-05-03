PHEC chairman stresses market-based education

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Nizammuddin has called upon the need to assess factors behind unemployment and provide market-based education to students at universities and colleges.

He was addressing the 5th degree awarding ceremony of Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce here on Tuesday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Principal Hailey College of Commerce Prof Dr Hasan Mobeen Alam, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Nizamuddin said there was need to conduct surveys of market demands so that modern features could be incorporated in the curriculum and special certification courses could be introduced.

He said that we must utilize our young talent and training courses must be arranged to provide manpower in gulf region as well. He said that there was need to conduct study on reduction in number of males in commerce education. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that the university would start entrepreneurship program and would introduce various programs related to Islamic banking.

He advised the students to promote positive thinking and work hard to achieve their goals. He also advised them to support education of those children who could not afford to get education. Principal HCC Prof Dr Hasan Mobeen Alam said that our mission was prosperity and progress of our country and the nation and we needed to make untiring efforts.