Staff Reporter

PhD Scholar of Management Sciences Department, Iqra University H-9 Islamabad Campus, Wajid Shakeel Ahmed registration No. 051-12-116404 will defend his PhD dissertation titled “A fund Assessment Framework of Relative, Absolute and Density Based Performance Measures:

Evidence From the Mutual Funds Industry in Pakistan” on Friday 6th January, at 11:00 AM. Wajid Shakeel Ahmed has completed his PhD dissertation under supervision of Dr. Kashif-ur-Rehman.