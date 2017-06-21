PHCC cancels registration of 22 clinics

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

To ensure provision of genuine health facilities to the residents and to protect them against the sale of spurious drugs, Punjab Health Care Commission (PHCC) cancelled the registration of 22 homeopathic clinics in the district.

According to PHCC spokesman, the list of the clinics including Tariq homeopathic, Azad homeopathic and others have been provided to the district administration and directed to take strict action against them including arrest if found opening their clinics.