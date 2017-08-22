PHC seals 28 businesses of quacks

Staff Reporter

In its campaign for eradication of quackery, the Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed 28 illegal businesses of quacks, and initiated further proceedings against them. As per details, the PHC teams conducted raids on 45 centres in different parts of the city, and found out of 28 were unlawfully working as dental clinics, laboratories and allopathic clinics, and were unqualified to render any kind of medical services.

Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said the Commission had launched a well-coordinated anti-quackery campaign, and so far had closed down more than 5,600 businesses of quacks, and fined them Rs34 million. “In last three weeks of its campaign in Lahore, the PHC teams visited more than 200 clinics, and sealed 125 clinics for being involved in illegal practices,” he said.

The closed clinics included: Hafiz Shifa Jarahi and Ahmad Jarahi Shifa Khana in Chungi Amar Sadhu, Madina Medical Store and Bhatti clinic in Satellite Town, Irfan Medical and Tariq Medical Store in Yohanabad, Chaudhry Medical Store in Gajumatta, Al-Noor Dental and Optical Centre, Healthcare Clinic and Muhammad Ashraf Clinic in Qainchi Bazaar, Madina Homeopathic and Diagnostic Lab, Fatima Lab, Ahmad First Aid Centre and Sardar Jee Younani Dawakhana in Green Town and Baghariyan, Shalimar Laboratory on Shalimar Link Road, Siraj-ul-Sehat and Tariq Medical Laboratory in Daroghawala, Hashmi Medical Store in Fateh Garh, Al-Shifa Clinic in Hameedpura, Afzal Butt Jarrah in Salamatpura, Mian Medical Store and Clinic in Begum Kot, Riaz Haddi Jorr, Chaudhary Hospital and Ultrasound and Maternity Home, Sheikh Imran Haddi Jorr, Homeo Doctor Shaheen Arif, Smile Dental Clinic, Ameer Millat Medical Store, and Eitmad Clinic in Wahga Townhad been sealed. The PHC teams had allowed 17 clinics for being run by the qualified and registered practitioners.