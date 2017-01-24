PHC orders SNGPL to avoid domestic Sui gas loadshedding

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Circuit bench comprises of Mr Justice Qalandar Ali Khan and Mr Justice Qaiser Rasheed has ordered Regional Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara Region to not to carry out load shedding of Sui gas especially to domestic consumers.

These orders were passed by the Division Bench (DB) of Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Circuit Bench on the writ petition filed by the Qazi Azhar Advocate, Chairman Hazara Qumi Mahaz with Naheed Gul and Zulqarneen Khan Jadoon as petitioners.

Regional Manager of SNGPL Syed Mukhtiar Shah who was resent in the court has assured the honorable court to maintain the pressure and not to carry out the load shedding in Hazara Division.

Petitioners in their application has pleaded that Peshawar High court in past has already issued orders in 2011 that gas is produced in KPK and only 8 % gas is utilized in KPK and rest of gas is supplied to the other parts of Pakistan where it is the basic right of the people of KPK to be provided gas without any break.

It was further demanded that as per the constitution of Pakistan, the first right on the minerals or items produced in the province will be ustlised by the province first and then will be shared with others and in 2011 chief justice of Peshawar High Court has passed orders not to close the CNG stations in KPK with smooth supply of gas to the consumers.