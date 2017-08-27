PHC holds seminar on Dengue

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Speakers at a seminar here said that Dengue virus can be eliminated by taking special measures including safety, control, and medication.

“Punjab Healthcare Commission is untiringly working against this disease by providing training to doctors besides awareness to the common people”, the speakers said at the seminar that was held here with Commissioner PHC Klara Pasha in the chair.

Commending the work of PHC, Klara Pasha said that the Commission had worked in a number of sectors. She said besides providing training to the Doctors, it also provided services in other health sectors as well. Chief Operating Officer of PHC, Dr Muhammad Ajmal in his opening remarks said that awareness was a continuous efforts and purpose of holding this seminar was to take the people to right direction.