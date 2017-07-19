PHC directs KTH to reprocess Chairmen appointment

Peshawar

A two member bench of the Peshawar High Court headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi directed the Board of Governors (BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar to reprocess the appointment of four Chairmen of various departments in the MTI (Medical Teaching Institution) KTH as due procedure was not followed in the appointment of the Chairmen. The bench passed the order of reprocessing the appointment of four chairmen in Khyber Teaching Hospital within 15 days.

The bench passed the order in writ petitions of Prof Dr Ijaz, Prof Dr Zakirullah, Prof Dr Bashir and Prof Dr Mustafa Iqbal filed against the appointments of the Chairmen of four departments in Khyber Teaching Hospital including Dr Muhammad Tahir in Pathology Department, Dr S M Sultan in Psychiatry Department, who is retired now, Dr Arif Raza in ENT Department and Dr Ibrar in Ophthalmology Department.

The order stated that serious written objection was made by the petitioner on the inclusion of Dr Saleem Iqbal and Dr Naveed Alam as members of the selection committee who according to the petitioners were part of the selection group of Khyber Medical College fund and the said written objection was not given any heed at the time of selection process, which also have adverse impact on the transparency and impartiality of the selection process.—APP