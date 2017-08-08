Phase-I for 200 Bed women Hospital under consideration

Phase-I of ‘200 Bed Women Hospital’ is under submission to Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms. It would onward forwarded to placement before Central Development Working Party (CDWP), official sources told APP. The funds would be released for the said hospital subject to approval by the relevant forum, they informed.

Earlier, the said, construction of a Hospital under the title “400 Bed Women Hospital and Chest Diseases Centre” started in Rawalpindi, has been stopped due to non-release of funds.

The funds were stopped on account of certain reasons including cost and scope of work deviations in the wake of 18th constitutional amendment.

However, they further said Cabinet Division has taken notice and the Cabinet Division has prepared a revised PC-I in consultation with NESPAK for conversion of above hospital into a “Hospital for Gynecology and Obstetrics”.—APP

Related