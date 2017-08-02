PHA to decorate city with flowers, buntings on Aug 14

City Reporter

To mark the country’s Independence Day in a befitting manner, Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) has displayed the portraits of heroes of Pakistan Movement along Benazir Bhutto road here Monday. Talking to media, PHA Director General Abid Malik said that to mark the historic day, the city will be decorated with flowers and colourful buntings. He said portraits with quotes of Quaid Azam will be hung on August 4 while Benazir Bhutto road including parks of Rawalpindi and Murree will be illuminated with lights from August 10 to 14. The DG said a flower show will be held in PIA park in Murree from August 10 to 14.