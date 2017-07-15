PGSHF’s 413 plots balloting to be held soon

Lahore

A meeting of House Allocation Committee of the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF) headed by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja was held at Civil Secretariat Lahore Friday.

The committee decided to hold Balloting Ceremony to allocate 413 plots available with PGSHF in Rawalpindi Housing Scheme. The Balloting Ceremony will be held at “Liberty Castle Banquet Hall” situated on the Main Boulevard, Gulberg near Liberty Market, Lahore on Sunday 16th of July, 2017, at 10.00 am.

All the retired servants of the Punjab government who fulfill the entitlement and seniority to participate in the current balloting have been invited by the PGSHF to participate in person for witnessing the balloting ceremony. 413 plots to be placed in the current balloting ceremony include 13 one kanal plots of A-I category, 57 one kanal plots of A category, 22 plots of 10 marlas, 114 plots of 7 marlas, 85 plots of 5 marlas and 122 other plots.

The meeting of House Allocation Committee of the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation was attended by Secretary Housing Khurram Agha, Member Board of Revenue Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ilyas, Additional Secretary Special Education, M. Ilyas, Managing Director PGSHF Dr. Pervaiz Ahmed Khan, Executive Director (Admin & Finance) Hafiz Muhammad Ilyas, Additional Secretary (Procurement & Transport) S&GAD Ashiq Hussain Olakh and other relevant senior officers participated in the meeting.—INP