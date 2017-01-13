PGJDC to organize int’l Gems, Jewellery expo in April

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Gems & Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC) has announced to organize International Gems & Jewellery Exhibition this year in April. The announcement was made in a signing ceremony held at a local hotel in Karachi.

At the contract signing ceremony with TNI Communications, the renowned event management company, PGJDC chairman Abdul Razzaq and CEO Bakhtiar Khan said that the PGJDC has been consistently engaged in various development programs to promote gems and jewellery industry in the country. The Company has been managing comprehensive training programs while introducing latest technology, quality control procedures and marketing and branding for promotion at the national and as well as international levels. PGJDC not only showcases Pakistani products globally by participating in international events but also arranges such events and exhibitions locally to attract foreign buyers and sellers to build prolific business relations with the home industry. This event will be a part of PGJDC’s efforts to make Pakistan the global gateway of trade in finest jewellery and gemstones.

This exhibition will be held in Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore from 13 to 16 April, 2017. All local and foreign dealers and firms will be invited in the exhibition that will serve as a viable platform for the buyers and sellers to avail this rare opportunity and trade in top quality gems and jewellery products.