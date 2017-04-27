PGGA annual meeting

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Girl Guide Association Punjab chapter held its annual council meeting here on Wednesday to review its performance for 2016.

Farhat Rana Mashhood, wife of Punjab Minister for Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad, was the chief guest in the meeting.

In the meeting, planning for the next financial year was made while elections were held and president, vice president, provincial and district commissioners, honourary treasurer and members of the association were elected for two years (2017- 2019).

Later, awards and shields were given to the members on the performance for the previous year.

Principals and headmistresses of 34 schools and collages and office bearers of the association attended the meeting.