P&G celebrates ‘Zero Manufacturing Waste to Landfill’ milestone

Staff Reporter

Karachi

P&G, the maker of world renowned products such as Pampers, Always, Safeguard, Ariel, Head & Shoulders and Pantene, recently celebrated a new milestone of achieving ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ at its manufacturing facility at Hub, Balochistan.

This is the second P&G site in Pakistan to achieve this status making the P&G plant at Hub an elite ‘Hall of Fame’ site across the P&G globe. Pakistan is amongst the top 19 countries globally where 100% P&G manufacturing facilities have met the zero waste qualification and is the second country in the South Asia, Middle East and Africa region to achieve 100% P&G facilities with zero manufacturing waste going to landfill. Moreover, the P&G Plant at Port Qasim was the first P&G site in the South Asia, Middle East and Africa region to reach this milestone.