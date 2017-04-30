PFUJ rejects govt’s order to take action against newspaper

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists on Saturday rejected the government’s demand from the APNS to take action against Dawn newspaper.

A press release from the PFUJ rejected the government’s directions to the All Pakistan Newspaper Society to take action against Dawn newspaper after the inquiry committee investigating the Dawn Leaks scandal.

“We stand by the Dawn newspaper, its Editor and its Reporters at this critical juncture as we believe it is an attack on the freedom of Press and the freedom of speech,” read the press release.

The press release further stated that the PFUJ believed that no JIT had the power to recommend any action against any newspaper. It concluded by stating that the PFUJ would go to any length to protect the freedom of the Press ‘against all odds’.