PFUJ protests against Press Club Qabza Mafia

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

A protest against Abbottabad Press Club ‘Qabza Mafia’ was carried out by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) from Fawara Chowk to Press Club when Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Corporation of Pakistan, Maryam Aurangzeb accompanied by Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Javed Abbasi arrived to attend an oath taking ceremony organized by newly elected office bearers of the Press Club on Tuesday.

The protesters launched slogans; displaying placards against the monopolists journalist of Abbottabad Press Club demanding instant membership following the relevant legal as well as the constitutional aspects, while criticizing their highhandedness by usurping their right of membership long ago.

It was also demanded of the government to bring all of them on lime light as they are receiving grants from the government from time to time but they are using such funds for their own ulterior motives without showing its quantity in the form of news in local newspapers or else one, thus a judicial probe against them was essentially need of the hour, thereafter, a strict action should be taken against them, if found guilty, in connection with misuse of funds.