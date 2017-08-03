PFC felicitates Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Wednesday felicitating Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as new Prime Minister demanded the government to give furniture and interior decoration the industry status, pointing towards its potential to generate ample foreign exchange through exports. PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq in his statement issued here on Wednesday said the variety and traditional expertise of woodworkers and craftsmen has a huge potential for exports, and can cater not only to the regular furniture market but also to the wealthy looking for unique furniture items. He also demanded from the newly elected Prime Minister to impose immediate ban on the import of furniture in a bid to provide new lease of life to this industry as well as to fully exploit its potential for extracting foreign exchange. “We need government support to strengthen this sector as we believe it could generate at least $10 billion in exports if the requisite processes get streamlined,” he added. He said furniture and interior decorators are in ample demand in Pakistan and different clusters of artisans, including those operating in Gujarat, Lahore, Chiniot, Sargodha, Peshawar and Karachi, are famous for providing handmade solid and classic furniture lines.