PFC to display world-class handmade furniture products in trade fair

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has recently announced that its all leading local furniture brands will participate in the 4-day Pakistan International Trade Fair commencing from October 26, in Karachi and display its world class local handmade furniture products.

This decision was taken at the Board of Directors meeting held here at PFC head office with PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq in the chair. Later, PFC Secretary Hamid Mehmood was appointed as liaison officer with FPCCI for finalizing arrangements with regard to display furniture products in the fair.

The Pakistan Furniture Council CE apprised the board of directors that the exhibition was also set to attract not only manufacturers and suppliers from within Pakistan but also from overseas as well.

All leading furniture brands associated with PFC will also be part of the event and showcase an array of their latest furniture and interior solutions, he added.

The PFC Chief said that the potential of furniture industry in Pakistan was enormous and that within 2-3 years, it could even be double, if the government patronized the industry.

He said such exhibitions would provide an opportunity to companies to increase brand awareness and have the chance to strengthen relationships with their existing customers as well as establish relations with international exhibiting companies attending the fair.

He stressed the need for exploring international markets for potential customers to boost exports of furniture.

Mian Kashif also expressed confidence in the forthcoming four-day Pakistan International Trade Fair expo as an effective marketing tool apart from attracting investment since numerous foreign and local investors were expected to be in attendance.

He congratulated federation chief Zubair Tufail, patron-in-chief United Business Group SM Muneer and Chief United Business Group and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik for taking such a wise decision for holding international fair in Pakistan and hoped it would be made an annual features.