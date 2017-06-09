PFC demands allocation of funds in budget to boost furniture export, local industry

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) demands the federal and provincial governments to allocate special chunk of money in fiscal budget 2017-18 to boost furniture exports besides giving the status of a full-fledged industry and provision of raw material at reasonable rates .

Mian Kashif Ashfaq Chief Executive PFC said here on Thursday the local manufacturers are facing challenges due to heavy imports of furniture. Chinese furniture has also hit the local industry; resultantly, the sales of locally manufactured household furniture have gone down by reasonable percent. Pressure on the domestic industry has immensely increased as other countries like Thailand and Korea have started exporting extensively to Pakistan.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to patronize the local industry by discouraging import of furniture items. Rather, he said, the government should announce a package of incentives to local manufacturers so that they could enhance the volume of their export items to gain their significant share in international market. “The variety and traditional expertise of woodworkers and craftsmen has a huge potential for exports, and can cater not only to local market but also to the wealthy looking for unique furniture items at international market,” he added.

“By doing this, we will not only diversify our export basket but this will also contribute to GDP growth and provide employment opportunities to numerous people having varying skills in furniture making,” says PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

He said there was a need to devise a comprehensive strategy to promote the industry on commercial basis which will not only support the manufactures but also increase our export across the world. He said good working environment will enhance the capacity of our workers enabling them to compete internationally.

“The furniture industry in Pakistan must vigorously transform from cottage or small scale industry to innovative industry through training, upgrading supplies and imports, establishing a wood work institute and testing laboratories of international standards,” adding he said efforts must be made by promoting furniture exports by more regular participation in international shows. All this can happen if there is government will and a vision amongst furniture traders. So far, this remains to be seen.

He said local furniture industry has made great strides over the past recent years. Contrary to this, he said, no serious efforts have been made by any of the successive governments to support this one of the most potential sectors which can bring a big boost to the national economy by fetching of huge foreign exchange and also producing thousands of job opportunities.

He said Pakistan imported furniture worth of Rs1.69 billion in 2015-16, which is a mere consumption of our hard earned foreign exchange. Furthermore, import of furniture items could create a viable threat of unemployment in local furniture industry. He said more than 80 percent of the furniture demand in the country is met by the Chinioti furniture. This industry, combined with the handicraft industry, is employing about 50,000 people. “If local industry expands, new opportunities of employment would be generated,” he added.

PFC General Manager Hamid Mehmood said if local manufacturers are given training and skill by the government, there is a chance that they can capture the international market and that too in a sizeable manner if such exhibitions are also conducted in other cities of the world especially the Gulf. “We, therefore, urge the government to announce a comprehensive incentive package for furniture manufacturers and help them showcase their products abroad,” he concluded.