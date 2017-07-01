PFA’s crackdown against adulterated edibles manufacturers underway

Salim Ahmed

As per instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, crackdown of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is on its way against manufacturers of substandard and adulterated edibles to ensure better health and providing standard food to the people.

While dealing a severe blow to the heinous act of adulteration mafia, Punjab Food Authority has captured 37 thousand liters of fake juice by exposing the business of false juice manufacturing. Rafia Haider, Director Operations, revealed that fake juices of renowned brands were being prepared by locking the house from outside. About 8 thousand liters of manufactured juice from Factory-1, 11 thousand from Factory-2 and raw material of 18 thousand liters were captured. By adding further, she told that two factories were working simultaneously to ensure maximum production.

Moreover, all juices were being made of chemicals and expired flavors. Even, there were no signs of fruits in both of the factories. By keeping the supply records, investigations has been directed while sealing the units and filing the case against owners.In other activities of Punjab Food Authority, Cosa Nostra, Chashni Sweet Shop and Spice Bazar in Gulber-II were fined with Rs:100,000, Rs:50,000 and Rs:100,000 for no MRD’s, presence of flies in the area, improper insects preventive measures and dirty mincing machine.

In addition to this, K & K Juice Corner and Dahi Bhallay point situated in township was sealed for using rotten fruits and chemical colors in juices, washroom in production area, unhygienic condition of workers, open drains, improper insects preventive measures, dirty and broken freezers, non -retrieval of medical certificates of workers and food license.

Further, Shalimar Restaurant and Aljannat Juice Corner in Data Ganj Bakhsh, Rehman Tikka and Fish corner in Johar Town and K & K Biryani and Fried Chicks were fined with Rs: 50,00, Rs: 40,00, Rs: 2500 and Rs: 10,000 respectively for open drain and dustbins, uncovered food items, No MRD’s, improper insects preventive measures and absence of hand washing soaps.

Not only this but Pappu Pan shop, Azeem Fruit and Juice Corner, Hafiz Super Store, Noor Pak Milk Shop, Jani Nan shop, S.A Super Store in Johar Town; Naseeb Burger Corner, Gourmet Sweets and Bakers in Shadman Market whereas Alhamd Milk shop and Grato Kozy Haleem in Township were advised to improve the standards and E-Licenses were issued on the spot.