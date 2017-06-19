PFA seizes 0.5m substandard juice packets

Rs 881,700 fine imposed on Ramazan Ord violators

SHEIKHUPURA

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) officials seized 500,000 packets of foul juice from a factory on Sheikhupura Road early Sunday morning. Following the action, the factory was sealed, informed PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal. He also explained that the raid was conducted upon information provided by the vigilance cell of the authority. It came to PFA’s notice that the factory workers were using rotten pulp and chemicals to prepare juices. Moreover, eight tonnes rotten and substandard pulp was also seized from the factory. The factory which prepares juices of various fruits for a well-known brand does not even use pulp in many of its juices, according to Mengal. All the bottles of juice were tested in a laboratory for quality, but they failed to pass. The pulp tank stored inside the factory’s store contained flies and bugs as well, according to the PFA.

On Saturday, the PFA had seized 400,000 spurious soft-drink bottles from a factory in Lahore’s Shahdara area. During the raid, the factory owner first threatened the PFA team and then opened fire on them. He managed to escape under the cover of the fire, according Mengal. The factory, which is located on Bara Deri Road, has sold about 3.37 million fake soft-drink bottles of a well-known brand, according to Mengal. The team also confiscated the factory records. A case has also been registered against the suspects.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Khanewal that price control magistrates have imposed Rs 881,700 fine, lodged 36 FIRs and sent 19 outlaws to jail for overchraging and violating laws during the holy month of Ramazan. The magistrates are conducting raids on daily basis to ensure provision of quality commodities on controlled rates to the consumers.

They imposed Rs 881,700 fine in 1,019 price control and 26 other cases during 2,786 visits to bazaars and 6,854 inspections across the district.

Meanwhile, additional deputy commissioner Revenue Manzoor Khan raided hotels, imposed fine on two and got registered cases agaisnt one restaurant owner for violation of the Ramazan Ordinance. AC Khanewal Agha Zaheer sealed two milk shops and imposed fine on two bakeries.

The Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial visited the vegetables and fruits market, here on Sunday. During his visit he checked the auction process and said that it was top priority of government to provide best quality commodities to people on cheaper rates. He directed Secretary Market Committee Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar to ensure availability of vegetables and fruits at Ramazan bazaars.—APP