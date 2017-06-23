PFA seals two sweetmeat production units

City Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday sealed two sweetmeat production units in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Nearly 240 kilogrammes (kg) of ready-to-sell sweetmeat and 400 kilogrammes of inferior quality ingredients were disposed of, PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal, said, adding:

“Cockroaches and other insects were found in the ready-to-sell sweetmeat that was stored the premises’ floor.”

Production units of two popular bakers and confectioners were sealed by the authorities. Nearly 1,240kg of low-quality sweetmeat and 690kg of inferior quality raw material was disposed of, a spokesman of PFA, said.