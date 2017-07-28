PFA seals ice cream factory

City Reporter

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday sealed an ice-cream making factory on the charge of using substandard raw material.

According to ADG Operations PFA, Rafia Haider, Honey Classic Ice-cream Kulfa factory situated at Ferozepur road was using vegetables, flavours and some chemicals in making ice-cream and was distributing it to marriage halls and catering companies.

The team recovered 890 litres of ice-cream with no expiry date mentioned on it.It was stored in unhygeinic conditions.