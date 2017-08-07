PFA seals fake cold drink factory

Salim Ahmed

While taking an overview of numbers of captured fake cold drink factories, it seems that real cold drinks have gone rare in the market. Yet the counting of such factories has not stopped, addition of one has been witnessed after capturing a fake cold drink factory.

As per details, DG PFA Noor ul Amin Mengal raided in Gulshan e Umar area of Green Town and captured a fake cold drink factory. In the residential area, 15220 filled drinks, 4 mounds of color and 18 thousand empty bottles were recovered.

While adding, Mr. Mengal mentioned that artificial sugar, textile color and acid were being used in cold drinks.

Quantity of citric acid extremely injurious to health was being mixed with artificial sugar to prepare Seven up, Dew and Mirinda.

All stock of fake factory discarded by sealing it and machinery was taken into custody.

Case has been filed against the owner by recovering all records and the purchasers are being chased. Moreover, action will be taken against the shopkeepers as well.