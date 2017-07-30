PFA seals factory producing fake soft-drink bottles

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a factory involved in producing fake soft drinks bottles here on Saturday. The Vigilance Cell of PFA raided a soft drinks factory in Sabzazar Scheme of the provincial capital Lahore. During operation, huge quantity of fake soft drink bottles was recovered but no arrest could be made. Two filling machines, a carbonator and five gas storage cylinders were also seized and the factory was sealed. The fake soft drinks produced in the factory were supplied in Lahore city and suburbs. A case was registered against the owner and employees of the factory and investigation was underway.—INP

Related