PFA seals eateries, restaurants

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams sealed various eateries, restaurants etc for flouting hygiene standards and rules/regulations in different cities of the province on Saturday.

Director Operations, Rafeh Haider said that the PFA sealed bread product unit at Multan Road Lahore for poor hygienic condition and use of low quality products.

A restaurant located at MM Alam Road was sealed over use of substandard oil, outdated material in food supplied to customers.

Two ketchup production units were sealed in Faisalabad besides recovery of huge quantity of substandard ketchup which was to be supplied in the market.

The PFA sealed an eatery in Qila Didar Singh of Gujranwala for use of contaminated soda water and polluted water.

Meanwhile, the custom officials seized smuggled cell phones, iPads and laptops at Lahore Airport on Saturday. The custom officials said that during search of baggage of a man who returned from Malaysia through an international airline flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, 25 smuggled mobile phones, seven iPads and two laptops were recovered. The custom officials seized the recovered smuggled items and the accused was allowed to go home.