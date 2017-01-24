PFA seals cooking oil factory

Gujranwala

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a cooking oil production factory and sealed it after discovering questionable processes and unhealthy elements in its products.

According to Punjab Food Authority Director Operations Rafia Haider, as many as 50,000 liter of cooking oil was confiscated from the factory after it was found that chicken waste was being used to manufacture the product.

“Chicken intestines, fur and other wastage were being used for the manufacturing process,” she said. The oil was being used in a number of hotels in the city. Haider said that action will be taken against the hotels.

Earlier, on Dec 29, in the same city, Swedish Dairies’ production facility in Gujranwala was sealed.

According to Punjab Food Authority director Badar Munir, certain chemicals were being used in the production process of unbranded milk. The team also found fungi, insects, and dirt in the company’s dairy products, he added.—INP