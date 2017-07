City Reporter

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday sealed a juice factory on the charge of preparing adulterated fruit juices. According to ADG PFA Rafia Haider, OlFresh Juice Factory situated in Kasur, was preparing substandard juices of pomegranate, Leechi, orange and other fruits, while using chemicals and textile colours.

The PFA team recovered 34000 litres juice, huge quantity of raw material and sealed the factory..