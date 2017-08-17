PFA launches crackdown

Soft drinks in schools

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has started implementing the ban on energy drinks in schools. In this way, strict operation against Cola and energy drink sellers in educational institutions has been ignited.

DG PFA visited the areas of Wahdat Road, Model Town, Johar Town and other areas and checked the American Lycetuff senior campus, Lahore Lyceum School, The Leader Grammar school, Blue Field High School while Government Girls Primary School, CDG Model School, Government Model Middle School and Adbistan Sofia School in Shahdra were also visited and two schools were rewarded with 10 thousand rupees for not keeping the soft drinks.

The deadline issued by PFA has been ended on August 14. As per deadline, sale of Cola and energy drink had been completely banned since August 14. For this purpose, DG PFA, Noor ul Amin Mengal told that strict action will be taken against the violators.

Notices of not supplying Soft drinks to the schools have been served to all companies whilst the supplier company will be dealt harsh handedly. Noor ul Amin Mengal further added that the heads and owners of Govt. and private education are also being informed regarding the ban and their cooperation is needed.

DG PFA requested to the parents as well that they must keep carbonated and energy drinks for their better health and future so that their growth cannot be adversely effected. In other activities, Shahjamal Sweets and Samosa Production Unit situated at Ferozpur Road was sealed during raid for non-retrieval of food license and medical of workers, substandard oil, dirty area and no insect preventive, measures.