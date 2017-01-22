PFA issues warning to 26 food points

Multan

The Punjab Food Authority has issued warning to 26 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements and for selling unhygienic food. Some teams are checking food points currently for provision of quality food to citizens under the healthy Punjab programme.

The authority raided food outlets in Jalalpur Pirwala area and imposed Rs 3,000 fine on City Food at Jalalpur Chowk Fawwara over poor cleanliness arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Layyah Wajid Ali Shah has sealed one factory and imposed fine on shopkeepers on selling and manufacturing sub-standard eatables here on Saturday.

The DC alongwith a team of food department conducted raids at various locations of the city and caught a factory for manufacturing sub-standard eatables while imposed fine Rs 11000 on 23 shopkeepers for selling unhygienic food items.

In Muzaffargarh six persons of a family fell unconscious after consuming toxic food in Khairpur Saadat Town, Ali Pur.—APP