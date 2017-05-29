PFA crackdown continues against ‘Gutka’ suppliers

Staff Reporter

A crackdown of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is continuing against those supplying gutka.

DG Punjab Food Authority Noorul Amin Mengal took action against big warehouse of gutka in a hotel at Railway Station and recovered two lakh and 12 thousand packets of gutka.

According to details, DG Punjab Food Authority along with his team conducted raid at Boleda Hotel Railway Station and recovered gutka smuggled to Punjab. The warehouse of gutka was made at underground of the hotel.

A case has been registered against warehouse owner and hotel owner while orders have been issued for immediate wastage of all the gutka recovered. According to the DG Food Authority, there is a complete ban on sale of gutka in Punjab as it is main cause of cancer and other fatal diseases.