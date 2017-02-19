PFA crack down against adulteration mafia

Staff Reporter

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, teams of Punjab Food Authority continue crack down against adulteration Mafia throughout the province.

The teams of Lahore while taking action in all the towns imposed a fine of Rs 15000 to Vania Food Industries on poor physical condition of employees, smoking in food processing area and various other charges and issued orders to Jawad Karyana Store, Goga General Store, Tariq Nan Shop, Fakhar-e-Millat Pan Shop, Shehzada Faridi Nan shop and Lasani General Store for improvement and making food licenses. Notices were issued to Sardar Poultry Traders, Adnan Poultry Point, Sher Rubbani Chicken, BM Chicken Sale Point, Khalil Chicken Sale Point for not using cone system and issued notices of improvement to Waris Nahari, New Khawaja Pakwan Center, Acha Milk Shop, Data Ghareeb Nawaz Hotel, Malik Hotel and City Marriage Hall in Samnabad Town. Rs. 20000 was imposed to Ziafat Restaurant at MM Alam Road Gulberg Town for keeping chicken at foot level, non availability of FIFO system, freezers and improper arrangement for another charges.

Fine of Rs. 5000 was imposed to cafeteria at Children Hospital Ferozepur Road for smoking in production area, dirty mixing machines opened sewerage system while order to issue for improvement to children hospital Tuk Shop, Master Burger, Cream Juice Corner, Chicken Biryani and Ghulab Devi Chest Hospital Canteen. A fine of Rs. 10000 imposed to Din Tikka Restaurant Devis Road on poor physical condition of the employees and poor cleanliness arrangements. Similarly a fine of Rs. 5000 each was imposed to Rashid Latif Medical College Cafeteria and Mian Azam Naqshbandi on using blue chemical drums for food storage and poor condition of cleanliness and issued orders to medical Central Park Medical College Cafeteria, Lahori Naan Shop, Makki Bakery and Friends Paan Shop.

A fine of Rs 10000 was imposed to Khan Matton and Naan Shop at Zarar Shahid Road Aziz Bhatti Town while orders of improvement and food license were issued to Tahir Paan Shop, Aslam Paan Shop, Manna Chaney Wala, Bismillah Paan Shop, Almadina Milk Shop and Hafiz Sweets Laal Kho and Hafiz Kozi Haleem. A fine of Rs. 1000 each was imposed to Haidery Juice Corner and Makkah Tower on poor cleanliness arrangements and issued orders of making food license and cleanliness to Faisal Shareef Karyana Store, Sheikh Manzoor General Store, Siddique General Store, Al Qaim Karyana Store, Ali Hajvery Naan Shop, Sahi General Store, Itefaq Cold Corner, Mehmood General Store, Rehmani Store, Saeed Store, Malik Sweets and Ilyas Karyana Store in Wahga Town Shalimar Town while orders were issued to Tanveer Ahmed Hotel, Rajpoot Hotel, Allah Malik Pan Shop, Mehar Nadeem Laddo Pithi wala and Mashallah General Store to get issued food license and improvement of cleanliness condition.

Moreover, fine of Rs. 48000 was imposed in Gujranwala, 34000 in Multan and 48000 in Rawalpindi while notices for issued to 147 food points for improvement. DG Food Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal has said that in the first phase awareness training notices have been given while strict action will be taken against those non implementing laws and non improvement in cleanliness.