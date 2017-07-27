The Punjab Government has established a number of independent and autonomous bodies for specific objectives to effect all round improvement in different sectors for the well-being of the people.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is one of these bodies which is in all fairness rendering quite appreciable performance by taking adequate measures to ensure that people get pure, hygienic and safe food in hotels, restaurants, canteens and banquet/marriage halls and elsewhere and coming down hard on adulterators without showing any leniency. The PFA officials are carrying out raids on food items manufacturing and suppliers’ outlets almost daily.

Launched in phases, it is good to note now that in view of the PFA’s good performance and more importantly the need for ensuring provision of pure, hygienic, fit for human consumption eatables, the Provincial Government has decided to extend the PFA coverage to the remaining 28 districts also with effect from August 14, 2017 thus putting the whole province under PFA purview.

The PFA is virtually working round the clock, carrying out raids and inspecting outlets of food items manufacturers and suppliers and imposing heavy fines and destroying a huge quantity of food items found unfit for human consumption and in carrying out their appreciable duties the PFA officials are neither compromising in any manner nor withstanding any pressure whatsoever. All this is quite appreciable and good.

While the PFA purview has been extended to the entire province, it would be more appreciable if the PFA is also given powers to check prices of food items etc at posh hotels, restaurants, marriage and banquet halls and elsewhere to ensure the eatable items are available to the people at these places also at bit higher prices and they are not charged extraordinarily high prices as is the practice presently.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

