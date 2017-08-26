PFA awards school canteens for implementing food regulations

Staff Reporter

In order to encourage care for children health and create awareness in this regard, the PFA awarded cash prizes to schools for maintaining canteens according to Punjab Educational Institution Food Standard Regulation 2017.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in PFA head office in which DG PFA Noorul Amin Mengal distributed the cash prizes of Rs 10,000 each in the first phase to Lahore Grammar, Don Bosko an Unique School for keeping the standard and healthy edibles in canteens. The rewarded school canteens were found in pace with formulated laws of PFA for clean and healthy food. Appreciation certificates were also rewarded to all canteens for not keeping the energy and Cola drinks.

On this occasion, DG PFA Noorul Amin Mengal expressed that protectors of children health honorable and reward deserving for PFA. Violators are warned to get aligned with safeguards of children health and there will be no compromise over violation of food regulation hence violators will be dealt with severe blow, he added.

Besides this, 61 schools were visited and satisfaction was expressed over not keeping the carbonated and energy drinks. In other activities, several food franchises situated on Ferozpur road were imposed fine up to 22 thousand rupees for failing to deliver standard food and proper working environment.

Moreover, many food points in Akbari mandi were issued notices for betterment and removing coloured slanty. Meanwhile, the Punjab Food Authority sealed several restaurants, shops and canteen for sale of substandard food commodities and prohibited items in various cities of Punjab on Friday.

Headed by Director Operations PFA, Rafia Haider, the PFA teams raided two restaurants at Mall Road and Sadar Road in Lahore. The raiding team sealed both restaurants over presence of expired items, poor hygienic condition in their kitchens and serving substandard food to the customers. The kitchen staff was found engaged in smoking while doing routine work.

The PFA sealed three general stores in Rawalpindi for selling outdated food commodities.

In Gujranwala, the PFA sealed canteen of a private school over presence of prohibited energy drinks. In yet another action in Gujranwala, three shops were sealed after recovery of 3000 packets ‘gutka’.