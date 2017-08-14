Petroleum rates in Haripur

Through your highly esteemed daily I would like to draw attention of District Haripur local government authorities, Deputy Commissioner and District & Sessions Judge Haripur towards the problem faced by residents of Haripur regarding price of petroleum products which was announced few days ago by Federal Government on T.V and print media as Rs.69.50 per litre.

Unfortunately the price fixed in almost all the petrol pumps in Haripur is Rs. 71.10 or more. When asked the petrol pump owners and workers not only refuse to assign any cogent reasons but majority of them make ugly utterance with vehicle owners and some of them even don’t hesitate to quarrel with consumers.

The provisional government has badly failed to cope with such mafias and no government writ exists anywhere in KP especially in Haripur District while people are clueless whom to ask and what to do. I suggest that government should take immediate notice of the issue and adopt some viable means to ensure providing petroleum products to Public on prescribed government rates.

NASIR UDDIN BANGASH

Central Jail, Haripur, KP

