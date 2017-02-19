Petroleum Minister to open Energy Forum on Feb 23

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, will inaugurate the 9TH Pakistan Energy Forum 2017 being held on February 23 at the Marriott Hotel Islamabad. The theme of the conference is “Approaching New Frontiers in Energy Efficiency” and will dilate on critical current trends in the energy sector.

The keynotes will be addressed by Mr. Umer Masood, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Water & Power and eminent economist, Mr. Sakib Sherani, CEO, Macro Economic Sights.

The opening session on Strategic & Regulatory Paradigm for Energy Sufficiency will be chaired by Chairman WAPDA General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain, and will feature Mr. Scott M. Miller, Energy Officer, US Embassy Islamabad; Mr. Arshad Maqsood Malik, Chief (Energy) Planning Commission of Pakistan, and Mr. Muhammad Raziuddin, CEO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company.

The second session on Integrating Public & Private Investment to Ensure Equitable Energy Mix will be chaired by Werner E. Liepach, Country Director, Asian Development Bank (Pakistan Resident Mission) and addressed by Mr. Rashid Hussain Kazi, MD, Thar Coal Energy Board, Govt. of Sindh; Sardar Shaukat Aziz Popalzai, President, Balochistan Economic Forum and Mr. Asim Tirmizi, Project Director (Liquefied Gases) Sui Southern Gas Company.

The third session on Technology for Ecology, Optimizing Alternative Energy Sources will be chaired by Prof. Dr. Arshad Ali, NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Sciences and speakers include, Mr. Amjad A. Awan, CEO, Alternate Energy Development Board; Syed Imran Shah, Manager Business Development, Fauji Fertilizer Company, and Mr. Mujtaba Haider Khan, CEO, Reon Energy.

Delegates from the federal and provincial ministries, regulatory bodies, think-tanks, academia, foreign missions and the media will be joining the day-long conference held annually by SHAMROCK Conferences International.