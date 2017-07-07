Petroleum Minister appreciates MPCL’s performance

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources visited Mari Petroleum Company LTD (MPCL) Head Office on Thursday and appreciated the operational performance of MPCL in the fields of Exploration and Production.

The Minister of Petroleum & Natural Resources was earlier received at MPCL Head Office by Lt Gen (Retd) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad, MD& CEO of Mari Petroleum Company. A detailed presentation regarding MPCL’s performance was given to the Federal Minister.

The Minister was informed that MPCL is presently working in 08 operated and 05 non-operated blocks with 125 producing wells. The minister was pleased to note that MPCL has 77% success ratio. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was informed that MPCL has drilled 13 exploratory wells during the last 04 years (2013-2017) out of which 10 were successful and in result its gas, oil & condensate production has increased significantly.

The Federal Minister was particularly pleased to note that MPCL is contributing in Pakistan’s food security through gas production which is resulting in production of 80% of country’s Urea, and supplying uninterrupted gas to all its customers since 1967.

The Federal Minister hailed the efforts of MPCL employees and management and urged them to continue working with the present commitment, zeal and enthusiasm.