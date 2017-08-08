Petitions for Nawaz, others’ names on ECL dismissed

Plea moved in IHC to stop former PM taking out rally on GT Road

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

A lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Usman Saeed Basra has filed petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop PML-N from taking out a rally at the Grand Trunk Road since this is, according to the petitioner, tantamount to undermine authority of the Supreme Court.

The petitioner Basra has cited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, federal government through Secretary Ministry of Interior, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration through Deputy Commissioner and Government of Punjab through Chief Secretary as respondents.

The petitioner adopted that Supreme Court of Pakistan through a July 28 judgment disqualified Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as Member National Assembly. However, instead of adhering to the judgment of the apex court in letter and spirit, Nawaz Sharif and his party workers are out to malign the apex court terming the ouster as conspiracy.

To incite public the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif have decided to lead a public rally from Islamabad to Lahore on August 8. This act is tantamount subvert and undermine authority of judiciary and thus an attack on independence of judiciary. According to petitioner, with show of power, PML-N and Nawaz Sharif want to build pressure on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that will be hearing corruption references. The petitioner has prayed to the court to direct federal government, ICT administration and the Punjab government to stop the PML-N leadership from taking out the rally.

Meanwhile, the IHC dismissed two other petitions seeking the court to order putting names of those involved in Panama case on the ECL. One of the petitions was filed by two PTI lawyers and the other was filed by Raees Abdul Wahid Advocate. PTI Usman Saeed Basra and Gulbaz Mushtaq while referring to the Supreme Court judgment dated July 28 in Panama case had adopted in the petition that they had serious apprehension that members of Sharif family could flee out of country to avoid trial and process of law thereby defying orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.