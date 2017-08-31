Petition against Kulsoom’s nomination papers: Judge rescues himself

Lahore

Justice Farrukh Irfan of Lahore High Court on Wednesday rescued himself from a full bench of the court hearing of the petition filed by the PPP nominee for NA-20 by-polls Faisal against the rejection of objections to the nomination of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz by the election tribunal. The judge, sent the petition to Chief Justice LHC for fixing before any other bench mentioning persons reasons for not heading the bench. . It is to be mentioned here that LHC CJ had constituted a full bench to hear the petitions and the hearing was scheduled for today. When the petition came up for hearing, the judge heading the bench rescued himself from the bench on personal grounds. In his petition, Mir submitted that the tribunal did not even ask the departments concerned about the objections he had submitted against Begum Kulsoom on certain legal grounds.He said Kalsoom Nawaz did not disclosed the details of her assets. He insisted that the tribunal should have asked the departments concerned about the points raised in his petition against the PML-N nominee before rejecting the same.